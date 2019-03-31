NY POST

More than 100,000 illegal immigrants are poised to cross the US border into Texas — a crisis threatening to overwhelm facilities operated by the feds as well as shelters run by cities near the border, according to shocking new reports. That’s the biggest monthly total in more than a decade, according to USA Today. “It’s staggering,’’ the city manager of McAllen, Texas, Roy Rodriguez, told station KETK. “Really, we’ve never seen anything like this before.’’ US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said the border has hit “its breaking point.’’

READ MORE AT THE NY POST