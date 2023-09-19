Over 1,000 London Police Officers Currently Suspended Amid Claims of Racism, Misogyny, and Homophobia

London’s police force says that over 1,000 officers are currently suspended or on restricted duties as the department steps up efforts to root out bad cops following a scathing report that found it was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic.Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said it will take years for the Metropolitan Police Service to get rid of officers who have breached standards or weren’t properly vetted before they were hired, with about 60 officers facing disciplinary hearings each month.“This is going to take one, two or more years to root out those who are corrupt,” Cundy said in a statement released on Tuesday.

