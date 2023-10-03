Over 100 Survivors Rescued and 160 Arrests Made in North East Ohio Human Trafficking Sting, Including EMTs, Nurses, and Educators (VIDEO)

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday the sweeping success of a weeklong statewide human trafficking operation, aptly named ‘Operation Buyer’s Remorse.’ The operation aimed to arrest individuals attempting to purchase sex and identify survivors of human trafficking.

“Operation Buyer’s Remorse” is a weeklong statewide human trafficking crackdown in Ohio. The operation was led by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and local law enforcement agencies.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost said in a press release.

“The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

Last week, reports indicated a massive increase in the number of children going missing in Ohio.

The operation was led by AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) and took place from September 25 to September 30. The crackdown spanned every corner of the state, including Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Youngstown, Marietta, and Portsmouth.

