Over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters demanding ceasefire in Gaza arrested for blocking traffic in NYC

More than 150 pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war were reportedly arrested after blocking traffic in Manhattan on Friday night.

The demonstration – organized by Democratic Socialists of America – began at 5 p.m. in Bryant Park before the protesters marched towards Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s Midtown office.

During the route, scores of ralliers planted themselves on Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m., sitting in uniformed lines across the busy road.

The protesters stood their ground, despite orders from NYPD cops to move along or otherwise face summonses for disorderly conduct.

“Ceasefire now!” the demonstrators chanted as some were plucked from their places on the ground.

The detained protesters were taken away in buses, according to the DSA.

