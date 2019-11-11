NY POST

Over 100 Mormons living in northern Mexico have fled from their longtime settlement to the United States following last week’s bloodbath that left nine of their members dead, according to a new report. The mass exodus of residents from the Northern state of Sonora occurred the same day the community buried the final victims who were gunned down by cartels on Nov. 4, the Associated Press reported. Most people packed whatever they could cram into their vehicles and crossed the border without any plans of returning.

