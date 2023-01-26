More than 100 Harvard University students walked out of a class taught by a professor who was allowed to return after being accused of forcibly kissing and groping students.

Video footage showed anthropology professor John Comaroff awkwardly sitting at the front of his 3 p.m. class Tuesday as a series of students started to stand.

“We don’t want to be taught by someone who has still not been held accountable for, or made amends for their sexual misconduct,” one female student then said, reading from her phone.

“John Comaroff spent his career harassing, silencing and retaliating against students,” she continued, as others pulled out signs and stood in protest.

“He does not belong at Harvard,” the ringleader continued, calling for those who “agree” to walk out “because enough is enough.”

