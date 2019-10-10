NEW YORK POST:

Turkish forces continued their military push in northern Syria for a second day as reports said more than 100 people have been killed in the fighting.

At least 16 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a US-backed Kurdish militia that had been battling Islamic State militants in the region, have been killed, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech Thursday that “Operation Peace Spring” is continuing and “109 terrorists have been killed so far,” according to Reuters.

Ankara believes the Kurdish fighters are aligned with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units — known as YPG — who are waging an insurgency inside Turkey and considers them terrorists.

Turkey launched the assault with airstrikes and artillery Wednesday after the US withdrew US troops from the territory following a phone call between President Trump and Erdogan on Sunday.