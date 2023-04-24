In his 60 minutes propaganda interview, Ray Epps was labeled a Trump supporter, a former Oath Keepers member, and an innocent victim.

60 Minutes tried to paint Epps as innocent but they failed badly. The evidence is overwhelming to the contrary.

60 minutes then attacked FOX News and Tucker Carlson for mentioning Ray Epps more than a dozen times. Most Americans today realize, our media nothing more than propaganda for the left.

Epps said this about Tucker Carlson, “He’s obsessed with me.” Epps claimed Tucker is doing this “to shift-blame” on somebody else. What a ridiculous statement.

60 Minutes calls Epps a former loyal FOX News watcher and says he doesn’t understand how he got cast as a villain. Seriously?

60 Minutes then showed Epps on Jan 5 saying we need to go into the Capitol and being labeled a Fed by others in the crowd standing there like Baked Alaska. In the interview, Epps says his thoughts were that we were going to surround the Capitol – a total contradiction of what he said numerous times on video.

