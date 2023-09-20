Outraged protesters block bus carrying migrants on Staten Island: ‘You’re not welcome!’

For years, protesters with approved views were allowed to block traffic in NYC. In 2020 that happened every day.



Last night, Staten Island residents doing the same thing but with unapproved views–blocking a bus carrying migrants–were arrested en masse. pic.twitter.com/IBpdqu2s5o — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) September 20, 2023

Outraged Staten Island residents took to the street Tuesday night to physically block the arrival of an MTA bus carrying asylum seekers to a newly converted shelter — a move that Mayor Eric Adams called “ugly,” even as over 100,000 migrants have been shipped to the Big Apple since last year.

The group of unruly protesters, captured on video wailing and banging on the sides of the bus, halted traffic just before 10 p.m. after intercepting the bus, which was headed to the former Island Shores senior assisted living facility.

Police said 10 people were taken into custody, with nine being issued summonses for disorderly conduct.

A 48-year-old man, identified as Vadim Belyakov, was charged for allegedly assaulting an officer who was trying to make an arrest.

One video taken of some of the protesters outside the facility at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Midland Avenue showed people whistling and screaming, “You’re not welcome!” and “You are illegal!”

