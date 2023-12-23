Outraged kosher cafe owner sounds off on NYC officials after being subjected to second antisemitic attack following ‘Soup Nazi’ fiasco

A kosher Upper East Side cafe was subjected to a second antisemitic attack in four days — and the outraged owner is challenging the city to do something about it.

Hummus Kitchen on Second Avenue was targeted Sunday night by an unhinged woman who tried to cover up an Israel/US flag, pushed an employee, and stormed off after giving staff the middle finger, according to police and disturbing videos shared on social media.

The Sunday strike comes on the heels of a Dec. 13 incident in which a Paterson, NJ woman tried to tear down the restaurant’s flag in an antisemitic rampage before flinging soup at a worker and flipping the bird.

“I’m worried about my employees. I want them to feel comfortable,” owner Sharon Hoota, who is Israeli, told The Post.

“Of course I’m angry . . . and I’m very sorry that we need to feel scared to show our flags. The city doesn’t do anything to help us feel more protected.”

The NYPD has not arrested the first female attacker, dubbed the “Soup Nazi” online, despite The Post identifying and confronting Mayra Teke, 19, at her Paterson, NJ home last week.

