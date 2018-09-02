GATEWAY PUNDIT

Americans were outraged Saturday after John McCain’s funeral turned into a Trump bashing session. Speaker after speaker, from Meghan McCain, to George W. Bush, to Barack Obama took turns to rip President Trump in words of anger. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in attendance. They looked sad and embarrassed at the nonstop abuse. Meghan McCain took the occasion of her father’s death to slam President Trump numerous times Saturday in Washington DC. What a sad and petty woman. It’s no secret to Americans why the third most unpopular US senator is being hailed as a hero. He hated Trump. Meghan McCain spoke at her father’s funeral and took several cheap shots at President Donald Trump. Then former President Barack Obama followed Meghan McCain by piling on President Trump. Americans were disgusted Saturday after another grotesque stunt by the classless D.C. elites who bashed Trump at a funeral. These elitists can’t even shut their mouths about President Trump at a funeral–let that sink in

