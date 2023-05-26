Powers that could potentially plunge Britain, the US and Australia into lockdown at the whim of the World Health Organization sparked fury today.

Sweeping powers being considered by the UN agency would force all member states — including Britain, the US and Australia — to comply with any rules enacted during pandemics.

Such measures could include ones that were deployed to thwart the spread of Covid, such as vaccine passports and border closures.

Member states would also have to use 5 per cent of health budgets on preparing for another pandemic if controversial proposals are given the go ahead.

World Health Organization (WHO) bosses are whittling down the suggested amendments, before a vote next spring decides whether they will come into force.

