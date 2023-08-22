Outrage in Oakland as wild video shows woman being violently dragged on the ground during armed robbery

Shocking video has emerged of a woman being pistol-whipped and dragged across gravel by two thugs in Democrat-led Oakland as the city grapples with a surging crime wave. The attack happened last week Wednesdayat 6.15 pm on International Boulevard, and left the unidentified woman with severe injuries, police investigating in the East Bay city said. Footage shows the woman being confronted by two men who try to grab several items from her, including her purse, before she’s violently struck with the weapon. She is then seen falling to the ground before being pulled across the floor by her purse as both men rifle through her pockets. The attackers are both on the run and the woman’s condition as of Tuesday is unknown. This latest incident is an example of violent crime running rampant across the Dem-led city with business owners now comparing the area to a ‘battleground’ akin to wartime Vietnam. It’s become so severe that the city’s police force is also warning residents to secure their homes while they’re inside.

READ MORE