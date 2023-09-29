Outrage in Germany after video shows revellers ‘performing the Nazi salute while listening to song linked to Third Reich’ at Oktoberfest event

German revellers have sparked fury after video purportedly shows them performing the Nazi salute while listening to a song linked to the Third Reich at an Oktoberfest event.

Video reportedly shows three men and a woman dressed in traditional Bavarian costumes repeatedly raising their arms in a Nazi salute while singing along to the song ‘Erika’ by composer Herms Niel.

The tune is a German marching band song published in 1938 and was associated with the Wehrmacht, the armed forces of the Third Reich.

One man is accused of making the Nazi salute, which is considered a crime in Germany, as many as 14 times in 16 seconds while the woman raises her arm seven times.

The video was filmed by a shocked onlooker at an Oktoberfest event in the small town of Zieschützen near Dresden, Germany, on Saturday night.

