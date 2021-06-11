The Daily Mail:

Four-week ‘learning journey’ was compiled by the British charity’s LGBT network

Claims that mainstream feminism supports ‘the root causes of sexual violence’

British charity Oxfam appears to suggest that reporting rape is ‘contemptible’ after a training document said ‘privileged white women’ were supporting the ‘root causes of sexual violence’ for wanting offenders jailed because it disproportionately affects minorities.

The charity, which has been hit by a slew of sex scandals including claims that employees used teenage prostitutes in Haiti, compiled the PowerPoint presentation through its LGBT network after the group complained to bosses that the debate about women’s rights was part of a ‘patriarchal and white supremacist narrative’.

Accompanied by a cartoon of a crying white woman, the PowerPoint claims that mainstream feminism supports ‘the root causes of sexual violence’ by painting white women as ‘victims’ and that this in turn justifies excessive punishment for ‘black and other marginalised people’.

Naomi Cunningham, a discrimination and employment law barrister, said the training – which uses extracts from a book written by Sussex University gender studies professor Alison Phipps – had shocking implications.

‘The message seems to be that a woman who reports a rape or sexual assault to the police and presses charges is a contemptible ”white feminist”,’ she told The Telegraph.

She added: ‘I think any woman could make an arguable case that this has created or contributed to ”an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment”, which is how the Equality Act defines harassment.’

The four-week ‘learning journey’ states: ‘Mainstream feminism centres privileged white women and demands that ”bad men” be fired or imprisoned.’

Next to the cartoon of a sobbing white woman is a caption saying that this attitude ‘legitimises criminal punishment, harming black and other marginalised people’.

The PowerPoint recommends staff read Me Not You: The Trouble with Mainstream Feminism, a book by Alison Phipps, a professor of gender studies at Sussex University.

It then links to the academic’s Twitter account, including a thread which summarises the main themes of the book, including: ‘White feminist tears deploy white woundedness, and the sympathy it generates, to hide the harms we perpetuate through white supremacy.’

Summarising the theme of her book, Professor Phipps states: ‘Mainstream feminism is supporting, not undoing, the root causes of sexual violence.’

