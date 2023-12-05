Outrage as transgender women take gold AND silver medals at Illinois cycling championships: ‘This makes me sick to my stomach!’

A pair of transgender women won first and second place in a female race at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships over the weekend, sparking fury among advocates for women’s athletics.

The championships were held on December 3 and comprised of a dozen different competitions divided into men, women, and junior athlete categories.

But two biological men placed atop the podium for the Women’s Singlespeed category.

Kristin Chalmers, the bronze medalist, was the sole biological female on a podium that included Tessa Johnson and Evelyn Williamson.

According to Reduxx, Chicago CrossCup’s website notes that it will disqualify anyone who practices ‘discrimination or harassment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, or any other stupid idea someone comes up with to belittle another racer.’

