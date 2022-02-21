DailyMail.com

Canadian MP Mark Strahl tweeted Sunday that the bank account of a single mom called Briane was frozen after she gave $50 to the Freedom Convoy

Authorities say 206 bank accounts had been frozen under the power granted by federal emergencies act

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair told CTV on Sunday that the act it ‘isn’t targeted at small donations’

The powers have been in effect since last week, but Parliament is expected to ratify the action on Monday

Financial accounts of those who refused to leave the protests in Ottawa will remain frozen while the act is in force

Canadian trucker Derek Brouwer told Fox News that his accounts have been frozen since Friday, and his truck was seized

The Ottawa protests – the movement’s last major stronghold – appeared to be largely over by Sunday. Fencing and police checkpoints remained

A Canadian MP says the bank account of a single mom with a minimum wage job has been frozen after she donated $50 to Freedom Convoy. Conservative lawmaker Mark Strahl says the mom, named only as Briane, has had her life ruined for donating the small sum to the anti-vaccine mandates protest. Strahl shared Brianne’s story as concerns grow that scores of ordinary people will no longer be able to pay for food and basics after their accounts were frozen for donating to a group of protesters. ‘Briane is a single mom from Chilliwack working a minimum wage job. She gave $50 to the convoy when it was 100% legal. She hasn’t participated in any other way. Her bank account has now been frozen. This is who Justin Trudeau is actually targeting with his Emergencies Act orders.’ Response on social media varied from those angry at the situation, stating this would have never happened to Black Lives Matter protesters, and offered to help Briane, to those who questioned whether Briane really exists. DailyMail.com has contacted Strahl for further information. Response on social media varied from those angry at the situation, stating this would have never happened to Black Lives Matter protesters, to those who claimed Briane was fake ‘Thank you to those who have read this and offered to help someone you’ve never met,’ Strahl tweeted. ‘Shame on those who have read it and attacked someone you’ve never met. I will keep working with Briane to resolve this matter with her bank and will provide updates as they are made available.’ ‘To those of you, especially the media, demanding more details on Briane, having seen what has been said about her online today and what has been done to other convoy donors in the last weeks I am not going to help you dox her,’ Strahl continued. ‘I know who she is and I won’t stop fighting for her.’

Read more at DailyMail.com