UK police have reportedly used the country’s anti-terror laws to detain a French publisher accused of being involved in protests against Emmanuel Macron, and arrested him for refusing to hand over his phone passcode.

Ernest Moret, who works for Editions La Fabrique, was reportedly travelling to Britain in order to attend the annual London Book Fair when he was detained by officers allegedly over concerns that he was “engaged in terrorist acts or in possession of material for use in terrorism”.

Officers reportedly believed he had been involved in recent anti-government protests in France which had occurred in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Editions La Fabrique has said that Moret was initially taken upon arrival at St Pancras Station in London on Monday, with officers detaining him under terror suspicions.

