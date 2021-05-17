Fox News

CNN is under fire for having hired a writer who once posted on social media that he believes the world needs another “Hitler.” Social media users demanded that the network respond after discovering that one of its freelance contributors, Adeel Raja, who has written dozens of pieces for the outlet, wrote in a now-deleted tweet that “the world today needs a Hitler.” After some digging, it turned out to be one of several messages Raja has posted praising the Nazi leader. “The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals – Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews!” Raja wrote during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Raja last had a CNN byline on Sept. 16, 2020. He still lists his affiliation with the network on LinkedIn. “Hail Hitler!” he wrote the following day. Twitter users shared screenshots of the messages. CNN spokesman Matt Dornic told the Washington Examiner that he “never heard” of Raja and that he’s “looking into it.” Late Sunday, CNN provided the following comment to Fox News: “Adeel Raja has never been a CNN employee. As a freelancer, his reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad. However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity.”

