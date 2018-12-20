FOX NEWS:

A renowned American college has, critics say, been targeted by China.

For almost 100 years, Westminster Choir College, nestled in the exclusive confines of Princeton, N.J., has been one of the nation’s premier academic institutions for advanced musical studies, training ministers of music in the Christian evangelical tradition.

But worried alumni now warn all that could be doomed, because a Chinese education company that they claim has really been a Chinese government-owned defense contractor for the Chinese Navy is trying to buy it.

“Westminster Choir has performed with the New York Philharmonic more than any other organization, over 300 times,” said Constance Fee, a Westminster graduate who is a professor of vocal studies at Roberts Wesleyan University and who was a renowned international opera singer for decades.

“It can’t be sold.”

She and her alumni group, the Westminster Foundation, have sued to stop the sale, claiming that if Rider University, which runs Westminster, is allowed to sell it the Chinese government would have a direct foothold in America academia.