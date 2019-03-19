DAILY MAIL:

A harrowing video of the moment a hunter shoots and kills a sleeping lion in the wild has swept social media.

This 'hunter' sneaked up on a SLEEPING #Lion and killed it!



How brave, how sporting – HOW CUNTISH!!!



According to the @NatGeo

magazine, the Lion will have disappeared from the African continent in 2050!!!! RT if you want a GLOBAL ban on ALL #trophyhunting NOW!! @RickyGervais pic.twitter.com/F5qcOpE0ix — PROTECT ALL WILDLIFE (@Protect_Wldlife) March 18, 2019

The clip was posted by the Twitter account @Protect_Wldlife on Monday, without any identifying details about the shooter or where the incident took place, save for the guide calling the man by last name, potentially saying, ‘Mr. Goney’ or ‘Mr. Gooney.’

Neither man has been identified and the video is undated.

It is unclear where it was taken but the guide has a South African accent.

‘This “hunter” sneaked up on a SLEEPING #Lion and killed it! How brave, how sporting – HOW C**TISH!!!,’ the tweet which included the video read, prompting thousands of responses in outrage over the spectacle.

One person wrote: ‘I live to pour boiling hot water on him while he’s sleeping and watch him scream in agony – that was horrible to watch.’

People on social media have called for the man to be identified.

At the current rate of lion hunting and poaching, the majestic animals could go extinct by the year 2050, according to the African Wildlife Foundation.