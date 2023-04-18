A terrified woman was filmed screaming as she was set on by a group of youngsters during an orgy of violence – which outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot has insisted ‘wasn’t mayhem.’

The 19-second video shot during Saturday’s ‘teen takeover’ showed the group of mostly black teenagers crowding around a white woman attempting to enter her building, before pummeling her and moving on.

She could be heard screaming with fright at the attack – while her captors cackled with laughter. It’s unclear what – if anything – prompted the attack, which was on the verge of beginning when the camera began to roll.

The footage was tagged with the caption: ‘Yay we get active.’

A Twitter account sharing details of Windy City crimes wrote that the footage had been included in a ‘sort of “mix tape” of social media posts’ that are purported to be from ‘the ‘large group’ incident in the city’s Loop area on Saturday night.

