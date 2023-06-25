Epoch Times

Raul Ortiz, the outgoing top U.S. Border Patrol Agent, said he would have preferred more border wall construction, more personnel to patrol the border, and more consequences to disincentivize crossing attempts. Ortiz recently announced he plans to retire from the Border Patrol, notifying agents that June 30 would be his last day. The border security official joined NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday to discuss the current situation at the border and his decision to leave. Cuomo asked Ortiz to describe the border security decisions he would have pursued if he had a blank check and absolute say over border security policy. “One of the things I think we need to continue to invest in is infrastructure across the southwest border, technology, roads,” Ortiz began his response. “In some areas, we need to continue to build some wall.” Some sections of the border have steel bollard fencing and vehicle barriers, but large sections of the border remain open. President Donald Trump made wall construction a key component of his 2016 campaign and early presidency, but his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, vowed “there will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.”

