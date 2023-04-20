Crime doesn’t rest in the Democrat-run city of Chicago.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – day after Chicago’s violent “teen takeover,” an enraged woman plowed through a gas station in the city and into traffic, hitting multiple cars and ultimately flipping her vehicle.

Kendra Nance, a 31-year-old Chicago resident, got into a fight with her boyfriend at a gas station in Forest Park on Sunday.

Gas station customers ended up getting involved in the very public fight, some picking up their phones to record the ordeal. One customer reportedly threw something at the Ford Explorer Nance was in, angering her further.

Although her boyfriend tried to grab the keys out of the ignition to keep her from driving away, Nance still managed to begin erratically driving the car away, dragging her boyfriend, who was only halfway inside the vehicle, along the road.

The out-of-control woman smashed into a red SUV that was parked at the gas station. Shortly after pulling out onto the street, Nance crashed straight into another vehicle that was waiting at a stoplight.

