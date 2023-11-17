Ousted Wall Street banker says his actions were ‘misguided and thoughtless’ after telling a Jewish American to ‘go back to your country’

The Wall Street analyst who was fired after he was filmed telling a Jewish American to “go back to your country” while he covered hostage posters with antisemitic signs has given a groveling apology after he and his wife got death threats.

Kurush Mistry and his partner, Shailja Gupta, said their actions were “misguided and thoughtless,” and claimed they never supported Hamas.

“After taking time to contemplate and reflect on our recent actions, we want to send our sincerest apologies to the Jewish gentleman we yelled at, gestured to and said unkind things to, as well as to the global Jewish community for our recent actions in NYC,” Mistry and Gupta said in a statement Friday.

“Our behavior was simply unacceptable, and we are ashamed of our actions and words,” they said, adding: “We hope to have the opportunity to speak to the gentleman personally and apologize directly to him.”

The couple then went on to say, “We have never supported Hamas and have always believed it is a terrorist organization.

