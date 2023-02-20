UKRAINE has vowed to end the war with Russia by parking its tanks on Moscow’s Red Square.

Kyiv’s security chief said it would be justice for Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

National Security and Defence Council boss Oleksiy Danilov also described the Russian president as “Hitler’s twin”.

Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion, Danilov said: “Our tanks will be on Red Square and that will be justice.

“We didn’t start this war. We didn’t call them here.

“They invaded our territory, killed our women, our children, the elderly and civilians.

“If we don’t give them a proper answer it is only a matter of time before they invade another country.”

Officially Kyiv’s war aims are to expel all Russian forces from Ukrainian soil — as defined by its 1991 borders.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, in his heavily guarded Kyiv compound, Danilov said Russia was destined to self-destruct.

