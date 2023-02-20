Kyiv’s security chief vowed that Ukraine’s ‘tanks will be parked on Moscow’s Red Square and that will be justice’ ahead of the first anniversary of Putin’s invasion.

Oleksiy Danilov, Kyiv’s National Security and Defence Council boss, called Vladimir Putin ‘Hitler’s twin’ as he reiterated Ukraine’s ambition to expel all Russian troops from its soil, including from Crimea which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The security boss previously warned the bloodiest battles are ‘yet to come’ within the next few months, in what will be a ‘defining’ moment of the war, amid warnings that the Russian president will soon launch a new offensive in the east of Ukraine to take control of – at the very least – Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

In his latest comments, Danilov vowed that Ukraine would get justice for the thousands of civilians who have been killed since Putin ordered his forces across the border on February 24 last year. He also warned other countries that the Russian despot would not stop at Ukraine if his forces achieve a total victory.

‘Our tanks will be on Red Square and that will be justice,’ Danilov The Sun. ‘They invaded our territory, killed our women, our children, the elderly and civilians.

