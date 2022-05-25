Of course it’s happened again.

How could it not? After every one of these school massacres, the latest always seeming more horrific and unthinkable than the last, we vow: Never again.

Yet we do nothing.

Gun control is necessary, of course — the idea that someone not old enough to vote can legally purchase assault rifles is insane — but lawmakers, public health officials and Americans ourselves have a greater, more complicated crisis to address.

We are continuing to create, more than twenty years after Columbine, young male mass shooters who target schoolchildren.

Only in America. No other country suffers this sickness but us. America, land of milk and honey. Born here and you’re born on third base. Yet we are cultivating a cohort — young men hellbent on killing our children.

