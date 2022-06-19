A 911 call made from the basketball court of an Ohio high school founded by LeBron James raises more questions than it answers about an incident that left a high school junior dead.

Ethan Liming, 17, was beaten to death in the parking lot of the I Promise School in Akron on June 2. Three men have been arrested in connection with the homicide, which officials said erupted after Liming was shooting a water gun at people on the court.

“We’re at the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio,” one of Liming’s friends told a 911 operator during a 10:42 p.m. call on the night of the fight, according to Fox News.

“Our friend just got knocked out. We don’t know what to do.”

As the operator asked if the fight was still going on, a voice in the background was heard saying, “Hey, man. We’re sorry, man. We didn’t mean it,” according to the report.

