THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

For the past six years, across two administrations, young children have been used and cast aside by adults posing as their parents to cross the southern border and enter our country.

These adults use children as pawns to create “family units,” guaranteeing them eventual release into the interior of the United States. I witnessed this firsthand as a member of the White House Security Council’s Human Smuggling Cell during the Obama administration, when I documented adults posing as parents crossing with young children that were not their own.

Last August, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan, went on record to document this issue:

We have seen an unprecedented flow of family units, primarily from Central America, coming to our Southwest Border. During the first 10 months of this fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended or encountered almost 475,000 families, 90% of whom crossed our border unlawfully between ports of entry — three times any previous full-year record. In the month of May alone, we saw 88,630 members of family units arrive at the border – four times the record month of the last major border surge.

McAleenan further said the “2015 reinterpretation of the Flores Settlement Agreement — an agreement that is now more than two decades old … applied, for the first time, the requirements of the Flores Settlement to accompanied minors [and] has generally forced the Government to release alien families into the country after just 20 days.”

Smugglers are keenly aware of Flores — it’s their business to exploit any vulnerabilities to ensure a profit. I reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to find out what the DHS was doing about the influx of fraudulent family units. It put me in touch with Gregory Nevano, Homeland Security Investigations’s assistant director of investigative programs.