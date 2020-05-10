BizPacReview:

Many New Yorkers are ushering in a grim Mother’s Day this year amid accusations that Governor Andrew “Cuomo killed my mom” thanks to his deadly policy that forced nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients.

The bone-headed move resulted in the deaths of thousands of senior citizens living in nursing homes.

Cuomo mandated that nursing homes must accept coronavirus patients even though older people are the most at-risk to die from COVID-19. Making matters worse was the fact that nursing homes did not have personal protective equipment or COVID testing capability.

Shockingly, the mainstream media not only gave Cuomo a pass on the scandal, but lionized him as a hero.

A Twitter user shared a heartbreaking photo of a bed sheet hanging off a highway overpass in Sullivan County, New York.

Read about it at BizPacReview