IJR:

Canadian police, facing criticism over their heavy-handed tactics against Freedom Convoy protesters in the capital of Ottawa, are criticizing an incorrect account that was widely spread that a protester was fatally injured by the police response.

On Friday, video emerged of protesters being pushed to the ground to the ground by horses utilized in a police crackdown on the Freedom Convoy.

Interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell said Saturday that protesters had begun a deliberate misinformation campaign, according to the CBC.

“Almost immediately there [were] tweets, there [were] pictures that had been photoshopped, out on social media that indicated people had died,” he said. “That the horses had run over someone with a walker in the crowd.”

