NY Post

LA officials warn DA George Gascon after Chesa Boudin recall: ‘You’re next’

Who’s next? That was the burning question Wednesday after ultra-liberal San Franciscans voted overwhelmingly to get rid of their soft-on-crime district attorney a little more than halfway through his first term. Chesa Boudin’s landslide loss “should send a clear message across the nation — that serving as District Attorney yet not holding criminals accountable is a dereliction of duty,” a spokesperson for the recall effort, Richie Greenberg, tweeted. Boudin was among a wave of progressive district attorneys elected in recent years, many with the help of at least $40 million in spending by billionaire financier George Soros, according to research by the nonprofit Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund.

In New York City, Soros donated $1 million to embattled Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s campaign through the Color of Change political action committee, The Post reported last year, citing public records.

Although only 19 states — not including New York — and the District of Columbia allow recall elections, lawyer and former Manhattan federal prosector Richard Signorelli tweeted that Boudin’s ouster, which was approved 60% to 40%, “should be a wakeup call” for Bragg. Other beneficiaries of Soros’ largesse include Chicago DA Kim Foxx and Philadelphia DA Larry Krassner, who — like Bragg — are also among the prosecutors most likely to face the voters’ wrath if the Golden Gate City turns out to be a trendsetter.

