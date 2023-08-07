O’Shae Sibley Murder: Media Paint NY Dancer as Victim of ‘Homophobia’ Without Mentioning Muslim Suspect

Corporate journalists are fixated on the murder of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, to feed a narrative of growing “anti-LGBTQ+ extremism” in the U.S. — while hiding the fact that the accused killer is reportedly a Muslim teen.

CNN, for instance, posted a story about Sibley’s murder, who was shirtless and performing a dance called “vogueing” when he heard a Beyonce song at a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday.

Sibley and several of his friends were soon confronted by a group of men who reportedly demanded that they stop dancing in such a suggestive manner. Words were soon exchanged — some of which was said to be anti-gay — and one of those in the opposing group allegedly stabbed Sibley in the side of the chest, striking his heart.

The dancer died at the hospital and the attacker fled, but the New York Police later said they identified the suspect from information supplied by witnesses, tracked him down, and arrested him.

The suspect — who police said will be the only one charged — is facing charges of a hate crime, but since he is 17, his name has been withheld from the public.

ABC News covered the story by hitting all the same notes, adding that New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Parents lost a child, a child to something clearly that was a hate crime.” The mayor insinuated: “The killing comes at a time of growing anti-LGBTQ+ extremism across the U.S.”

