THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER:

For an awards ceremony trying to be as diverse and socially conscious as possible, you’d think somebody would have taken a closer look at music choices being played to introduce presenters at the 2022 Oscars.

The 94th Annual Academy Awards production team played Toto’s “Africa” as British actor Daniel Kaluuya and singer H.E.R., both of whom won Oscars the previous year, took the stage early Sunday night to present best supporting actress.

Some are pointing out that the 1982 song was a rather poor choice to introduce two Black presenters: Critics Choice Awards Winner Jane Campion Tells Williams Sisters She Faces a Competition Hurdle They Do Not | THR News

Next, the show played Madonna’s 1987 Latin-inspired “La Isla Bonita” to introduce Latina actress Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who was introducing the best song nominee from Encanto.

That pick, some viewers pointed out, really wasn’t the best look either.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that the ceremony was produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip), who is leading an all-Black producing team for the first time in the show’s history.

READ MORE