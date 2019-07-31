WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The 30-year-old son of terror mastermind Osama bin Laden is reportedly dead.

NBC News, citing three U.S. officials, reported the death Wednesday. The officials wouldn’t confirm how or where he died or if the U.S. government played any role in his death. The State Department was offering to pay out up to $1 million for information leading to his whereabouts.

Hamza bin Laden appeared to be an heir to the elder bin Laden’s operations, with the State Department describing him as “an emerging al Qaeda leader” who “has threatened attacks against the United States and allies.” His last known public statement was released by the terror group in 2018, threatening Saudi Arabia and calling for the people of the Arabian Peninsula to revolt.

In the statement offering the $1 million reward, the U.S. said that since his father’s death Hamza bin Laden has called for retaliatory attacks.