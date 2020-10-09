New York Daily News:

Several Orthodox Jewish groups and the Brooklyn Roman Catholic Diocese filed separate lawsuits against Gov. Cuomo on Thursday for shutting down businesses in COVID-19 hotspots in the city, and limiting entrances to houses of worship.

The suits were filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, one by the Catholic Church and the other by Agudath Israel of America, Agudath Israel of Kew Garden Hills and other Jewish groups, including a few rabbis.

The one filed by Agudath Israel of America argued that Cuomo’s executive order “singles out and discriminates against all houses of worship — and synagogues in particular — by imposing occupancy and gathering restrictions that make it impossible for Orthodox Jews to comply with both their religious obligations and the Order.”

The Jewish organizations also said they were not given enough time before the shutdown to prepare for the upcoming Jewish holidays on Oct. 9, 10 and 11.

“Defendant explicitly targeted the Orthodox Jewish community, declaring that if the ‘orthodox community’ does not agree with his rules ‘the state will take action,’” the lawsuit said, quoting the governor.

