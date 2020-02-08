Breitbart:

God, America, and a Hollywood that once embraced both saved Orson Bean’s life and helped him find meaning in it.

Bean, the actor who is also the late Andrew Breitbart’s father-in-law, appeared on a special Sirius XM Patriot Forum interview on the Fourth of July weekend, which aired on Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot channel 125. Bean had a conversation with Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon about his World War II military experiences in Japan and his career in show business that saw him rub elbows with Bob Hope, Marlon Brando, Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, and many others.

He said without the Hollywood of yesterday that embraced patriotism and was never ashamed of it, he would have been forlorn and lost. And without God, Bean may never have found happiness even with all of his professional and personal successes.