NEW YORK POST:

Queens mom Orsolya Gaal willingly let her ex-handyman lover into her home early Saturday morning before he allegedly knifed her to death following a heated dispute where he ignored multiple requests to leave, prosecutors alleged at the suspect’s arraignment Thursday night.

It was also revealed late Thursday that accused killer David Bonola, 44, allegedly slashed Gaal’s throat in an unthinkable outburst that left the married mother-of-two with nearly 60 stab wounds, according to a press release from the Queens District Attorney.

“The defendant and victim were known to each other. The defendant went to the victim’s residence between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. … to engage her in a verbal dispute,” Assistant District Attorney Josh Garland told the court at Bonola’s arraignment.

“Because she knew him, she let him into the house. He then engaged her in a verbal dispute and unfortunately she had to ask him to leave multiple times.”

