THE HILL:

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) met with asylum seekers on Sunday during his first trip to Mexico as a presidential hopeful.

O’Rourke traveled to Ciudad Juarez, which sits across the Rio Grande from his hometown of El Paso, Texas, to meet immigrants who had been turned away from entry into the U.S. while their asylum claims are processed, his campaign said.

According to O’Rourke’s campaign, the 2020 hopeful met with a range of asylum seekers denied access to the U.S. under what it described as “Donald Trump’s cruel and inhumane policies,” including a 19-year-old woman separated from her family at the border and a woman fleeing with three children from her abusive husband in Guatemala.

O’Rourke met with immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala at a roundtable in Casa del Migrante.

“We hope, by sharing these stories, that the conscience of our country is awoken right now, and the need to change the policies that we have in place” becomes apparent, O’Rourke said via a livestream on his Facebook page.

O’Rourke, speaking in Spanish, asked asylum seekers about their experiences in the court system.