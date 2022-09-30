An Orlando, Florida, news reporter helped save a woman whose car got stuck in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian.

The woman was a nurse on her way to work early Thursday morning when her vehicle became trapped in the rising waters on Orange Avenue in Downton Orlando.

FLOODWATER RESCUE: Reporter Tony Atkins hoists a woman onto his back and carries her to dry land while covering #HurricaneIan in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/Wmropcpx9J pic.twitter.com/WWMAJw8WlJ — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) September 29, 2022

Tony Atkins was working nearby for NBC-affiliate WESH 2 when a colleague noticed the woman’s vehicle trying to plow through the flooded street. The reporter then saw the driver — whose car was now at a standstill — waving her hands out the window and pleading for help.

“I looked around for a number of things … alligators and things like that. Also downed power lines. But most importantly, I looked for law enforcement that could help rescue that woman, but no one was there. It was so dark. She did ask for help, and I just didn’t know her status,” Atkins recalled during a segment.

Atkins began trudging through the water to help get the woman out of the vehicle. Once she was out, he piggybacked her to safety.

