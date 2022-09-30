An Orlando, Florida, news reporter helped save a woman whose car got stuck in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian.
The woman was a nurse on her way to work early Thursday morning when her vehicle became trapped in the rising waters on Orange Avenue in Downton Orlando.
Tony Atkins was working nearby for NBC-affiliate WESH 2 when a colleague noticed the woman’s vehicle trying to plow through the flooded street. The reporter then saw the driver — whose car was now at a standstill — waving her hands out the window and pleading for help.
“I looked around for a number of things … alligators and things like that. Also downed power lines. But most importantly, I looked for law enforcement that could help rescue that woman, but no one was there. It was so dark. She did ask for help, and I just didn’t know her status,” Atkins recalled during a segment.
Atkins began trudging through the water to help get the woman out of the vehicle. Once she was out, he piggybacked her to safety.