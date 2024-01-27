Orkin: Chicago Ranks Number One Worst City in United States for Bed Bugs

Chicago is suffering from an infestation of creepy crawlies, the Orkin pest control company revealed Monday.

In a press release, the company said it is the city’s fourth year in a row to be named number one on its Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List:

Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia hold onto the top three spots, ranking first, second and third, respectively for cities with most bed bugs. Greensboro, N.C. saw the largest jump this year, moving up twenty-fife spots into the Top Twenty, with Milwaukee (#25) moving up the list by fifteen and Tampa (#31) moving up by ten.



The bed bug cities list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2023. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Bed bugs, who like to feed on blood from people and animals, live in places such as apartments, shelters, hotels, rooming houses, dorms, and cruise ships, according to WebMD.

The outlet noted they can also live in places such as buses and trains.

“Bedbugs usually get into your home from another place that’s infested with them. If you live in an apartment or condominium, they can travel from another unit in your building. They might hitch a ride on used upholstered furniture. Or you could carry them in on luggage or a purse that you set down in a place that has bedbugs,” the article said.

