NOTE & RELATED STORY: Chua came under fire by Yale back in 2018 when she supported the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. She wrote a piece for the Wall Street Journal entitled “Kavanaugh is a Mentor to Women”

The original “Tiger Mom” is baring her claws at Yale University — after it yanked a position from the law professor for allegedly holding boozy parties with students at her Connecticut home.

Amy Chua — who famously wrote “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother” touting tough-love Chinese parenting in 2011 — suggests in a bizarre, fiery, three-page open letter to her Yale colleagues that she is being targeted by students “who oppose ‘controversial opinions’ I’ve expressed.”

The Yale Law School professor had initially lost the privilege of overseeing a small group of first-year students outside class in 2019, according to the Yale Daily News.

That’s because some alumni alleged to university officials at the time that Chua had been drinking with students at dinner parties at her house, the News said.

Chua, 58, lives with hubby and former Yale Law School Professor Jed Rubenfeld, who is currently suspended from his job after allegations of unwanted touching and kissing involving students, the News said.

Chua was then allowed to pick up a position again as head of one of these small groups — which are considered vital to students in terms of mentoring and future job connections — this past March 22, the outlet said.

But new complaints surfaced before the week was out that the famous professor was continuing to host student dinner parties where there was alcohol — and Chua again lost her mentoring post, the Yale Daily News said.

Chua fired back in the letter to Yale staffers last week that the allegations were “so out of sync with the truth I don’t know where to begin.”

She said she was blindsided when a Yale Daily News reporter told her she had lost her small-group position again.

Chua included in her missive at least part of an e-mail she apparently wrote to Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken saying, “Heather, I am so upset by this!

“This is totally false and I feel like I’m being bullied!”

“How did they get all this information. And why am I the last person to find out about the small group, which I didn’t want to teach anyway!? What should I say to this reporter? Will the school stand by me?”

