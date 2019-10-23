NEW YORK POST:

Organizers of a Belgian parade that drew global condemnation this year for including an anti-Semitic float featuring giant puppets of Orthodox Jews have printed 150 caricatures mocking Jews ahead of the 2020 event, according to a report.

The caricatures — including men with red, hooked noses and golden teeth – were printed on ribbons meant to be worn by participants in the yearly event, which was added in 2010 to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

In March, the parade in Aaalst came under fire for featuring a float with oversized Jewish figures holding money and grinning – with one with a rat resting on the shoulder.

Marchers danced to a song composed by the organizers, who said the controversial display was meant to be a protest against the rising cost of living.

