Oregonians Demand Reversal of Drug Decriminalization Law After Drastic Overdose Increase

A coalition of Oregon political and business leaders are demanding that legislators re-criminalize possession of hard drugs and public drug use after the decriminalization measure passed just three years ago failed miserably.If state lawmakers don’t heed their joint warning, the Coalition to Fix and Improve Ballot Measure 110 pledges to bring forward a ballot measure to the voters, reports Fox News.

“Oregonians still believe that the best strategy is a minimal use of criminal justice resources to encourage people into treatment and recovery,” said former state representative and onetime director of the Oregon Department of Corrections Max Williams.“But they also realize the tools that we’ve currently given law enforcement… are not working.”After 60 percent of Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in 2020, overdose deaths had increased by nearly 75 percent by 2022, with recent data showing an enormous increase in Portland specifically.

