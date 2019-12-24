NEW YORK POST:

An Oregon woman is facing hate crime charges for allegedly dumping soda on a Mexican food cart worker and telling her to “go back to Mexico,” police said.

The beef began when Sierra McDonald, 30, who was recently indicted on bias crime and other charges, ordered food from the Portland cart and refused to pay for it, saying it was too expensive, The Oregonian reported.

The Sept. 21 confrontation escalated as McDonald, who is black, told the woman to “go back to Mexico” and poured soda on her head. She also doused the woman’s grill and chicken with the beverage, the victim told police.

The alleged victim called police, but McDonald hung up on the officers who were trying to interview her about the incident, police said.

Fuming that the woman had called the cops, McDonald returned later that day and threatened the worker and another employee with a wooden stake that had a pointed tip, according to charging documents.