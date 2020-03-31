NY POST

A 95-year-old World War II vet living in Oregon has beaten COVID-19, according to a report. Bill Kelly, of McMinnville, finished his recovery Monday at the home he shares with four relatives after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 17, The Oregonian reports. “Grandpa Bill’s pretty hardcore,” his granddaughter, Rose Ayers-Etherington, 41, told the newspaper. Kelly, who lived through the Great Depression and was among the first US soldiers to set foot in the South Pacific during WWII, started feeling unwell with a low-grade fever on March 15, the newspaper reports.

