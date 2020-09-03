Officer.com:

With Oregon State Police troopers now returning to assist Portland police in protest coverage, federal prosecutors can choose to pursue a charge of assault on a federal officer against anyone accused of attacking a trooper during a protest.

The U.S. Marshals Service earlier this summer deputized state troopers who were sent to Portland to help safeguard the downtown federal courthouse.

The deputization lasts for a year, according to the Marshals Service.

This week, federal prosecutors also have started pursuing civil disorder charges against people accused of assaulting any police officer or firefighter during a riot or unlawful assembly.

The state troopers will work alongside Portland police in making arrests on state charges, as they’ve done in the past.

When necessary, they’ll also “protect and defend federal government buildings and personnel during a civil disturbance,” said Kevin Sonoff, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

