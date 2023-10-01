Oregon school won’t comment on if student filmed beating female classmate is transgender: report

Trans male attacks female student in Oregon high school. This was certainly planned given multiple people were filming. All involved should be suspended and he should be charged with assault as a male



Identify as you wish, but you can't hide from your innate sex characteristics pic.twitter.com/Ov1CQ4ZycY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 28, 2023

An Oregon school said it cannot comment on whether or not a middle school student caught on video violently attacking a female classmate is transgender after the viral clip sparked outrage on social media.The brutal beatdown unfolded recently in-between periods Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, a suburb southwest of Portland, as dozens of students stood idly by and filmed, OregonLive reported.Video of the incident shows students walking to their classes in the hallway when suddenly a student with a green and black coat, white tank top, long hair and glasses jumps out and snatches a female student by her backpack. The bully yanks the victim backwards, forcing her head to slam into her backpack when she hit the ground, according to the video, which was shared on Twitter by Riley Gaines — a former collegiate swimmer and outspoken activist against allowing trans athletes in women’s sports.The attacker then whacks the student in the head, twists her around by her hair and continues hitting the girl as she screams “Ow!” helplessly on the ground.

