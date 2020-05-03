OregonLive.com:

Oregon restaurants may be asked to consider keeping the names, contact information and dates of visits for patrons as part of the state’s effort to reopen parts of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft version of the plan obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

That suggested guidance is intended for all businesses that would reopen to serve customers at potential close range, such as retail stores and salons, according to the records. But there is no suggestion such businesses would be required to track customers’ personal information.

The draft documents offer a first glimpse into the details of Gov. Kate Brown’s efforts to eventually reopen some Oregon businesses largely shuttered since her stay-home order in March.

